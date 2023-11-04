Will Carl Grundstrom find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Grundstrom stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Grundstrom has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Grundstrom has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are conceding 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

