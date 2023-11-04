The Los Angeles Lakers, Cameron Reddish included, match up versus the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 130-125 win against the Clippers, Reddish put up eight points, four assists and three steals.

In this article, we look at Reddish's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Cameron Reddish Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-118)

Over 9.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+148)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were 15th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 114 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Magic were seventh in the NBA last season, giving up 42 per contest.

Looking at assists, the Magic were ranked 19th in the league defensively last season, conceding 25.9 per game.

The Magic were the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 13 makes per game.

Cameron Reddish vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 14 0 2 2 0 0 1

