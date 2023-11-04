Should you bet on Blake Lizotte to score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

  • In two of 10 games this season, Lizotte has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.
  • Lizotte has zero points on the power play.
  • Lizotte's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

