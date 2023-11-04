Ben Griffin will compete from November 2-4 in the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, taking on a par-72, 7,363-yard course.

Looking to bet on Griffin at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Ben Griffin Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Griffin has shot better than par on seven occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Griffin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds.

Griffin has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Griffin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 30 -6 277 0 18 1 1 $2M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Griffin last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 59th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,003 yards, 360 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard par 72 for this week's tournament.

Courses that Griffin has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,280 yards, 83 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante this week.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin finished in the fifth percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 3.15 strokes.

He averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which placed him in the 48th percentile among all competitors.

Griffin was better than just 12% of the competitors at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.92 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Griffin did not have a birdie on any of the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the other participants averaged 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Griffin recorded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.8).

Griffin had the same amount of birdies or better (five) as the tournament average on par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

In that most recent competition, Griffin carded a bogey or worse on nine of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 9.3).

Griffin finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Griffin recorded an equal number of bogeys or worse (one) as the tournament average.

