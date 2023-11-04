Austin Reaves plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face off versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on November 1, Reaves produced 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals in a 130-125 win against the Clippers.

In this article, we look at Reaves' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (+100)

Over 14.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-120)

Over 3.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+132)

Over 4.5 (+132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+122)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 114 points per game last season made the Magic the 15th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Magic were the seventh-ranked squad in the league last year, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Magic were 19th in the league defensively last season, conceding 25.9 per contest.

In terms of three-point defense, the Magic were 25th in the NBA last season, conceding 13 makes per game.

Austin Reaves vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 31 11 3 3 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.