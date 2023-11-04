On Saturday, Aryna Sabalenka (No. 1 in the world) meets Iga Swiatek (No. 2) in the semifinals of the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara.

In this Semifinal match versus Sabalenka (+190), Swiatek is favored to win with -250 odds.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Iga Swiatek Match Information

Tournament: The Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara

The Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Court Surface: Hard

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 71.4% chance to win.

Aryna Sabalenka Iga Swiatek +190 Odds to Win Match -250 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 43.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.7

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Iga Swiatek Trends and Insights

In the Round Robin on Thursday, Sabalenka beat Elena Rybakina 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Swiatek made it to the semifinals by taking down No. 7-ranked Ons Jabeur 6-1, 6-2 on Friday.

Sabalenka has played 65 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 20.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Sabalenka has played 40 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.2 games per match while winning 59.6% of games.

Swiatek has played 75 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 18.2 games per match and winning 65.1% of those games.

On hard courts, Swiatek has played 45 matches and averaged 18.0 games per match and 8.5 games per set.

Going back to 2015, Swiatek and Sabalenka have met eight times, and Swiatek is 5-3, including a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory for Sabalenka at the Mutua Madrid Open on May 6, 2023, the last time these two went head-to-head.

Swiatek and Sabalenka have squared off in 20 total sets, with Swiatek clinching 13 of them and Sabalenka seven.

Swiatek has the edge in 171 total games against Sabalenka, taking 97 of them.

In eight head-to-head matches, Sabalenka and Swiatek are averaging 21.4 games and 2.5 sets per match.

