Arthur Kaliyev will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers meet at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Kaliyev's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arthur Kaliyev vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kaliyev Season Stats Insights

Kaliyev has averaged 11:20 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

In two of eight games this year, Kaliyev has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Kaliyev has a point in four of eight games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Kaliyev has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of eight games played.

Kaliyev's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

Kaliyev has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kaliyev Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.