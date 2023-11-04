When the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Kaliyev stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Kaliyev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.

Kaliyev has scored one goal on the power play.

Kaliyev averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

