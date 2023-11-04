The Los Angeles Kings, Anze Kopitar included, will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Kopitar in the Kings-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Anze Kopitar vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Kopitar has averaged 20:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Kopitar has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

Kopitar has recorded a point in a game eight times this season over 10 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Kopitar has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 10 games played.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Kopitar goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kopitar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 10 Games 2 10 Points 2 5 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

