For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Anze Kopitar a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Kopitar stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Kopitar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

Kopitar has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 22.7% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

