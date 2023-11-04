Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be hitting the court versus the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 130-125 win against the Clippers, Davis tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

With prop bets available for Davis, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-115)

Over 25.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-125)

Over 12.5 (-125) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-114)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were 15th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 114.0 points per game.

On the boards, the Magic allowed 42.0 rebounds per game last season, seventh in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Magic were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Magic gave up 13.0 made 3-pointers per game last season, 25th in the NBA in that category.

Anthony Davis vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2023 38 26 19 5 0 3 1

