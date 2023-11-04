Andrew Putnam is ready to enter the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, taking place from November 2-4.

Looking to place a bet on Putnam at the World Wide Technology Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5500 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

World Wide Technology Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Course: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal at Diamante Location: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Par: 72 / 7,363 yards

72 / 7,363 yards Putnam Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Andrew Putnam Insights

Putnam has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 16 rounds, Putnam has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Putnam has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Putnam has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 32 -5 278 0 18 2 3 $2.4M

World Wide Technology Championship Insights and Stats

Putnam has an average finishing position of 58th in his past five appearances at this event.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Putnam last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 48th.

This course is set up to play at 7,363 yards, 360 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Putnam has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,259 yards, 104 yards shorter than the 7,363-yard El Cardonal at Diamante this week.

Putnam's Last Time Out

Putnam was in the 28th percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Shriners Children's Open, which landed him in the 15th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Putnam shot better than just 4% of the golfers (averaging 5 strokes).

Putnam did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Putnam had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Putnam carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of eight on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

In that last outing, Putnam's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Putnam ended the Shriners Children's Open with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Putnam recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

