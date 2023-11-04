Will Alex Laferriere find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Laferriere stats and insights

Laferriere has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.

Laferriere has no points on the power play.

Laferriere averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

