Adrian Kempe will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers play on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Kempe against the Flyers, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adrian Kempe vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kempe Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Kempe has averaged 19:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Kempe has a goal in three games this season through 10 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kempe has a point in seven games this year (out of 10), including multiple points four times.

In six of 10 games this season, Kempe has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Kempe goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Kempe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kempe Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are giving up 34 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 10 Games 2 11 Points 2 3 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.