On Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Adrian Kempe going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kempe stats and insights

Kempe has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 8.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 34 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSW

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.