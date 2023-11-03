Nuggets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 3
The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) are underdogs (+7.5) for an attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Mavericks 110
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 7.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-5.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (227.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 225.2
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- The Nuggets have been led by their defense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by giving up only 103.6 points per game. They rank 16th in the league in points scored (110.8 per contest).
- This year, Denver is pulling down 43.2 boards per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and allowing 43.8 rebounds per contest (11th-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2023-24, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29 assists per contest.
- This season, Denver is averaging 13.6 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13 turnovers per contest (22nd-ranked).
- This season, the Nuggets are draining 10.8 treys per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34% (17th-ranked) from downtown.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mavericks Performance Insights
- With 114.2 points per game on offense, the Mavericks ranked 16th in the NBA last year. On defense, they ceded 114.1 points per contest, which ranked 16th in the league.
- Dallas found it difficult to pile up rebounds last season, ranking worst in the league with 38.8 boards per game. It ranked 22nd by allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest.
- The Mavericks didn't post many assists last year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.9 assists per game.
- Dallas forced 12.4 turnovers per game last year (23rd-ranked in NBA), but it committed just 11.7 turnovers per contest (second-best).
- The Mavericks had a 37.1% three-point percentage last year (eighth-ranked in NBA), but they really shined by sinking 15.2 three-pointers per contest (third-best).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.