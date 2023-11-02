Big 12 Games Today: How to Watch Big 12 Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 10
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:38 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
As we head into Week 10 of the college football campaign, there are seven games involving teams from the Big 12 on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.
Big 12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|TCU Horned Frogs at Texas Tech Red Raiders
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 2
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Longhorns
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|UCF Knights at Cincinnati Bearcats
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Houston Cougars at Baylor Bears
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|BYU Cougars at West Virginia Mountaineers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 4
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
