Trevor Moore and the Los Angeles Kings will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Ottawa Senators. If you're considering a wager on Moore against the Senators, we have plenty of info to help.

Trevor Moore vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Moore has averaged 17:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Moore has scored a goal in four of nine games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Moore has a point in six of nine games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of nine games this year, Moore has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Moore has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Moore has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Moore Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are allowing 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 9 Games 2 8 Points 1 5 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

