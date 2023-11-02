The Los Angeles Kings (5-2-2) take a four-game road winning streak into a matchup with the Ottawa Senators (4-4) on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we project to capture the win in Thursday's game.

Kings vs. Senators Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final tally of Senators 5, Kings 4.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (-110)

Senators (-110) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.5 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (+1.5)

Kings vs Senators Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a record of 5-2-2 this season and are -2-2 in overtime contests.

Los Angeles has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

Los Angeles failed to win both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Kings have scored at least three goals seven times, earning 12 points from those matchups (5-0-2).

This season, Los Angeles has capitalized on a single power-play goal in five games has a record of 4-1-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Los Angeles has posted a record of 3-1-2 (eight points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in three games, going 2-1-0 to register four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Senators Rank Senators AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 3rd 4 Goals Scored 4.33 1st 20th 3.25 Goals Allowed 3.22 18th 3rd 34.5 Shots 32.3 13th 13th 29.8 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 12th 21.05% Power Play % 17.5% 17th 21st 75.86% Penalty Kill % 84.38% 9th

Kings vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

