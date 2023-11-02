The Los Angeles Kings, Pierre-Luc Dubois among them, meet the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canadian Tire Centre. If you're thinking about a bet on Dubois against the Senators, we have plenty of info to help.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

Dubois has averaged 17:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Dubois has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though nine games played, including multiple goals once.

In five of nine games this year, Dubois has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Dubois has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of nine games played.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Dubois hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Dubois has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dubois Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 9 Games 2 6 Points 2 3 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

