For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Pierre-Luc Dubois a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Dubois stats and insights

Dubois has scored in two of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

Dubois has zero points on the power play.

Dubois averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 26 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

