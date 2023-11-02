Phillip Danault will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Ottawa Senators face off on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Danault intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Phillip Danault vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Danault Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Danault has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 17:53 on the ice per game.

In two of nine games this year, Danault has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In four of nine games this season, Danault has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of nine games this season, Danault has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Danault goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Danault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Danault Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 9 Games 2 6 Points 2 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.