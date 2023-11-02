When the Los Angeles Kings take on the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mikey Anderson light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Anderson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.

Anderson has no points on the power play.

Anderson averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 26 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

