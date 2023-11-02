Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Senators on November 2, 2023
Tim Stutzle and Kevin Fiala are among the players with prop bets available when the Ottawa Senators and the Los Angeles Kings meet at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).
Kings vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kings vs. Senators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Fiala's one goal and 11 assists in nine games for Los Angeles add up to 12 total points on the season.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)
Adrian Kempe is a top offensive contributor for Los Angeles with nine total points this season. He has scored three goals and added six assists in nine games.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|7
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|5
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Anze Kopitar's four goals and five assists add up to nine points this season.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators
Tim Stützle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
One of Ottawa's top offensive players this season is Stuetzle, who has scored 10 points in eight games (two goals and eight assists).
Stuetzle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Oct. 28
|0
|2
|2
|1
|at Islanders
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 18
|0
|3
|3
|1
Vladimir Tarasenko Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Vladimir Tarasenko has three goals and six assists to total nine points (1.1 per game).
Tarasenko Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Penguins
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Islanders
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 18
|1
|1
|2
|1
