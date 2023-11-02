Tim Stutzle and Kevin Fiala are among the players with prop bets available when the Ottawa Senators and the Los Angeles Kings meet at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Kings vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Senators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Fiala's one goal and 11 assists in nine games for Los Angeles add up to 12 total points on the season.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 0 1 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 28 0 1 1 0 at Coyotes Oct. 27 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 24 1 1 2 4 vs. Bruins Oct. 21 0 1 1 0

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

Adrian Kempe is a top offensive contributor for Los Angeles with nine total points this season. He has scored three goals and added six assists in nine games.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 1 0 1 4 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Oct. 27 0 2 2 7 vs. Coyotes Oct. 24 1 1 2 3 vs. Bruins Oct. 21 0 0 0 5

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Anze Kopitar's four goals and five assists add up to nine points this season.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Oct. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Coyotes Oct. 27 1 0 1 4 vs. Coyotes Oct. 24 1 1 2 4 vs. Bruins Oct. 21 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Ottawa Senators

Tim Stützle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

One of Ottawa's top offensive players this season is Stuetzle, who has scored 10 points in eight games (two goals and eight assists).

Stuetzle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Oct. 28 0 2 2 1 at Islanders Oct. 26 0 1 1 4 vs. Sabres Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Red Wings Oct. 21 0 0 0 6 vs. Capitals Oct. 18 0 3 3 1

Vladimir Tarasenko Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Vladimir Tarasenko has three goals and six assists to total nine points (1.1 per game).

Tarasenko Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Oct. 28 0 1 1 0 at Islanders Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Sabres Oct. 24 1 1 2 1 vs. Red Wings Oct. 21 0 0 0 4 vs. Capitals Oct. 18 1 1 2 1

