Kings vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:46 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Kings (5-2-2) carry a four-game road win streak into a matchup with the Ottawa Senators (4-4) on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.
Kings vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-115)
|Senators (-105)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and went 2-0 in those games.
- Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.
- The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.
- In six of nine matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Kings vs Senators Additional Info
Kings vs. Senators Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|39 (2nd)
|Goals
|32 (8th)
|29 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|26 (11th)
|7 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|8 (8th)
|5 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (17th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings score the second-most goals in the league, averaging 4.3 per game for a total of 39 this season.
- The Kings are ranked 17th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (29 total) in NHL play.
- With a +10 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.
