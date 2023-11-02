The Los Angeles Kings (5-2-2) carry a four-game road win streak into a matchup with the Ottawa Senators (4-4) on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Kings vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-115) Senators (-105) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and went 2-0 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

The Kings have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.

In six of nine matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Kings vs Senators Additional Info

Kings vs. Senators Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Senators Total (Rank) 39 (2nd) Goals 32 (8th) 29 (17th) Goals Allowed 26 (11th) 7 (12th) Power Play Goals 8 (8th) 5 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (17th)

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings score the second-most goals in the league, averaging 4.3 per game for a total of 39 this season.

The Kings are ranked 17th in total goals against, giving up 3.2 goals per game (29 total) in NHL play.

With a +10 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

