Adrian Kempe and Vladimir Tarasenko will be two of the top players to watch when the Los Angeles Kings meet the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Senators Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

Kevin Fiala has been a key contributor for Los Angeles this season, collecting 12 points in nine games.

Kempe has three goals and six assists, equaling nine points (one per game).

Anze Kopitar has scored four goals and added five assists in nine games for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley (1-0-1) has a 5.0 goals against average and a .788% save percentage (66th in league).

Senators Players to Watch

Tim Stutzle is among the top options on offense for Ottawa, with 10 points this season, as he has put up two goals and eight assists in eight games.

Ottawa's Tarasenko has posted nine total points (1.1 per game), with three goals and six assists.

This season, Mathieu Joseph has three goals and five assists for Los Angeles.

In the crease, Anton Forsberg has a 2-1-0 record this season, with an .873 save percentage (57th in the league). In 3 games, he has 55 saves, and has conceded eight goals (3.0 goals against average).

Kings vs. Senators Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 1st 4.33 Goals Scored 4 3rd 19th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.25 21st 12th 32.3 Shots 34.5 4th 3rd 27.9 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 16th 17.5% Power Play % 21.05% 12th 9th 84.38% Penalty Kill % 75.86% 20th

