The Los Angeles Kings (5-2-2), winners of four straight road games, visit the Ottawa Senators (4-4) at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will bring home the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Kings vs. Senators Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final tally of Kings 5, Senators 4.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-115)

Kings (-115) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.5 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Senators (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs Senators Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings are -2-2 in overtime games on their way to a 5-2-2 overall record.

Los Angeles has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

Los Angeles has lost both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Kings have scored at least three goals seven times, and are 5-0-2 in those games (to register 12 points).

In the five games when Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up eight points after finishing 4-1-0.

When it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 3-1-2 (eight points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in three games. The Kings finished 2-1-0 in those matchups (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 1st 4.33 Goals Scored 4 3rd 19th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.25 21st 12th 32.3 Shots 34.5 4th 3rd 27.9 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 16th 17.5% Power Play % 21.05% 12th 9th 84.38% Penalty Kill % 75.86% 20th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kings vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.