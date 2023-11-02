Kings vs. Senators: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 2
Thursday will feature an expected competitive NHL contest between the Los Angeles Kings (5-2-2, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Ottawa Senators (4-4, -105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kings vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs. Senators Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Kings Moneyline
|Senators Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-115
|-105
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-120
|+100
|6.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs. Senators Betting Trends
- Ottawa has played seven games this season with over 6.5 goals.
- The Kings have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).
- The Senators have been listed as the underdog three times this season, and upset their opponent once.
- Los Angeles has been a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.
- Ottawa has gone 1-2 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.