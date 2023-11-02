Thursday will feature an expected competitive NHL contest between the Los Angeles Kings (5-2-2, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Ottawa Senators (4-4, -105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kings vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Senators Betting Trends

Ottawa has played seven games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Kings have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 2-0 in those games).

The Senators have been listed as the underdog three times this season, and upset their opponent once.

Los Angeles has been a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, and won both.

Ottawa has gone 1-2 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.