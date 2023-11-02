Having taken four in a row away from home, the Los Angeles Kings play at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings give up 3.2 goals per game (29 in total), 17th in the league.

With 39 goals (4.3 per game), the Kings have the league's second-best offense.

Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 28 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.3 goals per game (39 total) during that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 9 1 11 12 4 5 0% Anze Kopitar 9 4 5 9 2 3 57.4% Adrian Kempe 9 3 6 9 1 3 100% Trevor Moore 9 5 3 8 4 4 30% Mikey Anderson 9 1 6 7 0 1 -

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators rank 11th in goals against, allowing 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Senators' 32 total goals (four per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.

Defensively, the Senators have given up 25 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged four goals per game (32 total) over that span.

