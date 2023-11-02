Kings vs. Senators Injury Report Today - November 2
Currently, the Los Angeles Kings (5-2-2) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Ottawa Senators (4-4) at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andre Lee
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Viktor Arvidsson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Erik Brannstrom
|D
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Thomas Chabot
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Artem Zub
|D
|Questionable
|Head
Kings vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings' 39 total goals (4.3 per game) rank second in the league.
- Their goal differential (+10) makes them fourth-best in the league.
Senators Season Insights
- The Senators' 32 goals on the season (four per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.
- Ottawa's total of 26 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 11th in the NHL.
- Their +6 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.
Kings vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-115)
|Senators (-105)
|6.5
