Currently, the Los Angeles Kings (5-2-2) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Ottawa Senators (4-4) at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Lee LW Out Undisclosed Viktor Arvidsson LW Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Erik Brannstrom D Questionable Undisclosed Thomas Chabot D Out Hand Artem Zub D Questionable Head

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Ottawa, Ontario Arena: Canadian Tire Centre

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 39 total goals (4.3 per game) rank second in the league.

Their goal differential (+10) makes them fourth-best in the league.

Senators Season Insights

The Senators' 32 goals on the season (four per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.

Ottawa's total of 26 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 11th in the NHL.

Their +6 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-115) Senators (-105) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.