The Los Angeles Kings, with Kevin Fiala, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. Does a wager on Fiala interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Kevin Fiala vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

Fiala has averaged 18:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Fiala has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Fiala has a point in eight of nine games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Fiala has an assist in eight of nine games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Fiala's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.

Fiala has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are conceding 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 9 Games 2 12 Points 2 1 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

