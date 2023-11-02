Can we anticipate Kevin Fiala lighting the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings face off with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fiala stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Fiala scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are conceding 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.