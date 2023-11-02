The Los Angeles Kings, with Drew Doughty, are in action Thursday against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Doughty in that upcoming Kings-Senators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Drew Doughty vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty has averaged 26:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Doughty has scored a goal in three of nine games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Doughty has a point in five of nine games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of nine contests this year, Doughty has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 50% that Doughty hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Doughty has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Doughty Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 9 Games 2 6 Points 1 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

