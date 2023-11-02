On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the Ottawa Senators. Is Drew Doughty going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Drew Doughty score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Doughty stats and insights

Doughty has scored in three of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 23.5% of them.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators are giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

