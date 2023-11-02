Will Carl Grundstrom Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 2?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Carl Grundstrom a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Grundstrom stats and insights
- Grundstrom has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Grundstrom averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.4%.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Senators have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Kings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
