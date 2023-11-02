When the Los Angeles Kings take on the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Blake Lizotte find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

Lizotte has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Senators.

Lizotte has zero points on the power play.

He has a 28.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 26 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

