Will Arthur Kaliyev light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Arthur Kaliyev score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kaliyev stats and insights

Kaliyev has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.

Kaliyev has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.