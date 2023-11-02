Anze Kopitar will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Ottawa Senators meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. There are prop bets for Kopitar available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Anze Kopitar vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Kopitar has averaged 20:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Kopitar has netted a goal in a game three times this season in nine games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of nine games this year, Kopitar has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Kopitar has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of nine games played.

The implied probability that Kopitar hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kopitar has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 9 Games 2 9 Points 3 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 3

