For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Anze Kopitar a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kopitar stats and insights

Kopitar has scored in three of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Senators yet this season.

Kopitar has scored two goals on the power play.

Kopitar's shooting percentage is 21.1%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.