The Los Angeles Kings, with Adrian Kempe, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. There are prop bets for Kempe available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Adrian Kempe vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Kempe has averaged 19:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Kempe has a goal in three of nine contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kempe has a point in six of nine games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Kempe has posted an assist in a game five times this season in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

Kempe has an implied probability of 64.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kempe has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kempe Stats vs. the Senators

On the defensive side, the Senators are allowing 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 9 Games 2 9 Points 0 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

