Will Adrian Kempe Score a Goal Against the Senators on November 2?
Can we count on Adrian Kempe finding the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Ottawa Senators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kempe stats and insights
- In three of nine games this season, Kempe has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have given up 26 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.