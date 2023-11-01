Troy Terry will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Arizona Coyotes face off at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Looking to wager on Terry's props versus the Coyotes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Troy Terry vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Terry Season Stats Insights

Terry's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:56 per game on the ice, is -1.

Terry has a goal in two of nine games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Terry has a point in three of nine games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Terry has an assist in three of nine games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Terry goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Terry has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Terry Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 9 Games 4 5 Points 3 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

