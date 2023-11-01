Will Troy Terry light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Terry stats and insights

Terry has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken six of them.

Terry has no points on the power play.

Terry averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

