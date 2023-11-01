Trevor Zegras and the Anaheim Ducks will play the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Prop bets for Zegras are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Trevor Zegras vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Zegras Season Stats Insights

Zegras' plus-minus this season, in 18:14 per game on the ice, is -1.

Zegras has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of nine games this season, Zegras has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Zegras has had an assist in one of nine games this season.

Zegras has an implied probability of 57.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Zegras going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zegras Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 9 Games 4 2 Points 3 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

