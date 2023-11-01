Will Trevor Zegras light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Trevor Zegras score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Zegras stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Zegras scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken eight of them.

Zegras has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes three shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

