Watch the opening round of the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic at Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan on Wednesday, November 1, playing at 6,598 yards as a par-478 with $2M in prize money up for grabs. The most recent champ at this tournament was Gemma Dryburgh.

How to Watch the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic

Start Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Taiheiyo Club

Taiheiyo Club Location: Omitama, Japan

Omitama, Japan Par/Distance: Par 478/6,598 yards

Par 478/6,598 yards Wednesday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

TOTO Japan Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 9:01 PM ET Hole 1 Ayaka Furue, Hannah Green, Rose Zhang 9:12 PM ET Hole 1 Jiyai Shin, Kokona Sakurai, Gemma Dryburgh 8:06 PM ET Hole 1 Pie-Yun Chien, Erika Hara, Yuka Saso 8:17 PM ET Hole 1 Sakura Koiwai, Xiyu Lin, Minami Katsu 7:44 PM ET Hole 10 Seon Woo Bae, Serena Aoki, Pajaree Anannarukarn 7:44 PM ET Hole 1 Mone Inami, Mi Hyang Lee, Momoko Ueda 7:22 PM ET Hole 10 Thidapa Suwannapura, Andrea Lee, Fumika Kawagishi 9:12 PM ET Hole 10 Emily Kristine Pedersen, Shiho Kuwaki, Miyuu Abe 7:11 PM ET Hole 10 Albane Valenzuela, Yuri Yoshida, Lauren Coughlin 7:55 PM ET Hole 10 Esther Henseleit, Na Rin An, Chanettee Wannasaen

