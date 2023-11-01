Taurean Prince will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

Prince, in his most recent action, had four points in a 106-103 win over the Magic.

In this piece we'll break down Prince's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-105)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the NBA last season, giving up 113.1 points per game.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per game last season, the Clippers were 13th in the NBA in that category.

The Clippers conceded 25 assists per game last season (10th in the NBA).

On defense, the Clippers gave up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the league.

Taurean Prince vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 23 10 1 0 1 0 1 1/6/2023 26 10 3 1 3 0 0

