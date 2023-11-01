The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Sam Carrick find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrick stats and insights

  • Carrick has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (two shots).
  • Carrick has no points on the power play.
  • Carrick averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

