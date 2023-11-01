Ryan Strome and the Anaheim Ducks will play the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Looking to bet on Strome's props versus the Coyotes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Ryan Strome vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:41 per game on the ice, is +6.

In two of nine games this season, Strome has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In seven of nine games this year, Strome has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Strome has an assist in six of nine games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Strome's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Strome going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Strome Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 21 goals in total (2.6 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 9 Games 4 11 Points 3 2 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

