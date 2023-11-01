Will Ryan Strome Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 1?
Should you wager on Ryan Strome to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Strome stats and insights
- Strome has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.
- Strome has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 21 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
