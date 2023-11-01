Should you wager on Ryan Strome to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Arizona Coyotes go head to head on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

Strome has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 21 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

